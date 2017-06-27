When is your wife ovulating? Apparently there’s an app for that. Why won’t your midlife-crisis-addled husband take his boss biker helmet off at a restaurant? (“You do look mentally challenged.”) Why would a couple give their friends a gift that’s illegal to import? (“We have a guy.”) Maybe the biggest question is why do people stay married at all?

That’s the premise behind I Do…Until I Don’t, the new film from writer-direct0r-star Lake Bell. The ensemble comedy follows three couples stuck in the web of a jaded filmmaker, Vivian (Dolly Wells), who is out to prove that marriage should be a seven-year contract with an option to renew.

“Will you accept that marriage is dead?” she asks an assembled group early on.

But this is a filmmaker with an agenda. When things go a little too smoothly, Vivian decides, “I need chaos.” So she kisses one of her subjects. Mission accomplished.

Ed Helms, Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser, Wyatt Cenac and Amber Heard also star in the movie, which the Film Arcade will open September 1. Have a look at the trailer above, and tell us what you think.