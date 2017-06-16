EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first look at Humor Me, the film from writer-director Sam Hoffman that toplines Elliott Gould and Jemaine Clement. It’s having its world premiere tonight at the Los Angeles Film Festival in the Premieres section. Inspired by Hoffman’s web series Old Jews Telling Jokes, the pic centers on an aging father who refuses to engage emotionally with his son, who is desperate for approval. Ingrid Michaelson, Annie Potts, Bebe Neuwirth, Priscilla Lopez and Erich Bergen co-star.

The movie, produced by Courtney Potts, Jamie Gordon and Hoffman, screens at 6:40 PM at Arclight Culver City 2. XYZ Films is handling sales.

Hoffman, a producer and director on CBS’ Madam Secretary, has seen his Old Jews Telling Jokes get more than 50 million views online. It has spawned a DVD and a BBC broadcast, a book and an off-Broadway play. He is also is a producer with credits including Moonrise Kingdom and Begin Again, and he’s currently developing with producing partner Frances McDormand an adaptation of Michael Pollan’s bestseller The Omnivore’s Dilemma.

