Hugh Jackman is in early talks to play former senator and presidential candidate Gary Hart in The Frontrunner, a new film penned by Jason Reitman that Reitman will also direct. No deal has been sealed on Jackman yet, but the pic centers on the rise an fall of Hart, a Democratic Colorado senator who ran for president in 1984 and was considered a leading candidate in 1988 until media reports surfaced of womanizing and an alleged affair with a former Miss South Carolina Donna Rice. His poll numbers quickly fell behind eventual nominee Michael Dukakis, and Hart suspended his campaign soon after. Reitman and Helen Estabrook are producing it via their Right of Way Films in partnership with Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert. Stay tuned.