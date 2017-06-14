Hugh Bonneville, Hope Davis and Alan Ritchson are attached to star in The Rock Pile for London-based banner Joejack Entertainment.

Directed by John Deery and written by David McBrayer, the film tells the story of British journalist Bob Hastings, a Time Magazine war correspondent who, after following traumatic events both at home and in the Middle East, is reassigned to Jerusalem. In this divided city, he finds his own redemption and a sense of reconciliation when he uncovers a story of three young boys of different faiths who are brought together through soccer. A twist of fate is set to change all their lives forever.

Deery’s Joejack Entertainment produces with McBrayer’s Z Productions LLC and Haim Mecklberg for 2-Teams Productions. The film is produced with the support of the Jerusalem Film Fund and the Palestinian community. Exec producers are Charles Moore (Lady In The Van), Penny Wolf, Rick McCallum (A United Kingdom) and Mark Foligno (The King’s Speech).

The film will shoot on location in Israel and New York later this year.

“There has never been a greater need for understanding between nations, creeds and cultures than now,” said Bonneville. “From the moment I first read The Rock Pile, I felt buoyed by its tolerance and understanding. With children from fractured backgrounds as our guides, this film acknowledges religious and social differences, while reminding us of our common humanity. It’s a heart-warming story that doesn’t take sides.”

Bonneville is repped by UTA and Gordon and French. Davis is repped by Kipperman Management and UTA and Ritchson by UTA.

Project has yet to appoint a sales agent. Worldwide rights for the film are currently available.