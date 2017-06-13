Beginning at 11:30 PM PT/2:30 PM ET, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear in a public hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence to testify in the investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election.

The hearing will focus on Sessions’ involvement in the Trump campaign and his meetings with Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. This will be the first time Sessions has testified before Congress since he recused himself from the Justice Department’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Cable nets CSPAN, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News will broadcast the hearing live. It also will live stream on CSPAN.org and the committee’s website here.