James Comey is going to testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill. He is the FBI Director who was sacked by President Donald Trump in May, having decided Comey was a “showboat” and “grandstander” who needed to go and that the “Russia thing” Comey was investigating was a Democratic excuse for losing the election.

At 7 AM PT on Thursday, the issue won’t be how to watch Comey’s testimony so much as how to avoid it. It’s going to be everywhere, making it hard for pundits to know in the end whether more people watch Comey’s testimony than watched, say, Trump’s inauguration — or even Obama’s first one.

Naturally, Comey’s testimony will be covered by CNN, MSNBC and Fox News Channel — and each will issue ratings releases the next day claiming to be Thursday morning’s big winner. Also joining in the fun are the latter two’s buisness-focused corporate sibling CNBC and Fox Business Network.

ABC, CBS and NBC will interrupt their regularly scheduled programming to carry the hearing. Univision also plans to carry Comey testimony live.

C-SPAN wouldn’t miss it for anything, covering on C-SPAN3 and also planning to offer a live stream for cord cutters. Likewise, PBS and most major newspapers and digital news outlets will live stream, including Deadline.

For those who prefer radio, NPR will carry the hearings live as will multiple SiriusXM satellite channels.

