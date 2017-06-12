Filmmakers listen up: Can’t find distributor after a film festival? Look for your target demo and cut a deal with a publisher to show it on one of their magazine’s websites. The feature documentary House of Z which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, is being distributed by Condé Nast Entertainment (CNÉ) which acquired the first window rights to Sandy Chronopoulos’ doc.

Featuring Zac Posen, and produced by Jana Edelbaum and Rachel Cohen of iDeal Partners, the film will bow in September to coincide with New York fashion week. CNÉ will distribute the film exclusively for rent on Vogue.com.

It marks the first time that Condé Nast Entertainment has acquired a full-length feature film. The partnership between Condé Nast Entertainment, Vogue, and Zac Posen is a homecoming for the designer, who started his career within the pages of Vogue. House of Z chronicles the meteoric rise of fashion designer Posen at the age of 21 and then his brand’s falling out of favor several years later and his challenge to rebuild his company and his reputation.