The first full trailer for Home Again pads out a bit of story that we might have missed in the teaser trailer, but the gist holds over: Reese Witherspoon plays a recently separated mother dating – and maybe finding love with – a much younger man. How young? When he (Pico Alexander) offers to buy her a drink, he gets carded by the bartender. No worries, though, he passes at least that initial test.

Written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer (producer Nancy Meyers’ daughter, making her directing bow here), Home Again has Witherspoon as Alice Kinney, the newly (if not yet legally) single 40-year-old mom to two young daughters embarking on a starting-over life in Los Angeles.

With the encouragement of her mom (Candice Bergen), Alice loans out her guest house to three young aspiring filmmakers – played by Alexander, Nat Wolff and Jon Rudnitsky – ensuring some rom-com complications, especially with the re-entry of her estranged hubby (Michael Sheen).

Home Again is produced by Nancy Meyers and Erika Olde. Open Road releases the film in September.

Take a look at the trailer above.