Refresh for updates Hollywood wasted no time responding to President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate accord. Filmmaker Michael Moore called it a “crime against humanity,” and David Linde, the CEO of Participant Media – producers of An Inconvenent Sequel – called it a “blow to our collective ability to fight the climate crisis in time.”

Leonardo DiCaprio urged his twitter followers (and, in a lengthier Instagram post) to take action, Elon Musk followed through through on his pledge to quit Trump’s advisory CEO councils, and Alec Baldwin warned that the world will “shun us.”

Here’s a sampling of responses – and we’ll include dissenters – beginning with Linde’s written statement, followed by Inconvenient Sequel‘s Al Gore. Refresh for updates.

David Linde, CEO, Participant Media

“Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a blow to our collective ability to fight the climate crisis in time. But there is an incredible momentum towards solutions to the climate crisis – new technologies exist and are being deployed, overwhelming public support exists for climate action, markets are rewarding clean energy, and of course, global political leaders outside the U.S. will maintain their course under the Paris Agreement. No matter what happens, our job is to keep the momentum moving forward as quickly as we can, regardless of what stands in our path.”

Al Gore, Former Vice President

“Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action. It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will. Civic leaders, mayors, governors, CEOs, investors and the majority of the business community will take up this challenge. We are in the middle of a clean energy revolution that no single person or group can stop. President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president; but no matter what he does, we will ensure that our inevitable transition to a clean energy economy continues.”

Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

Trump says the world won't laugh at us any more. It's worse. They're going to go out of their way to avoid us, sidestep us, shun us. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 1, 2017

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Trump just committed a crime against humanity. This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

What President Trump did today by withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord is an international disgrace. pic.twitter.com/ZjBMOiABDj — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 1, 2017

Does your idiot father @realDonaldTrump actually believe that the Paris Climate Accord is about helping the people of Paris? Do you? OMFG. https://t.co/yC149XucIY — rj cutler (@rjcutler) June 1, 2017

Don't agree with President Trump's decision re #ParisAccord but sounds to me like he's just trying to cut a better deal. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 1, 2017

There are only two other countries not in the Paris Climate Accord – Nicaragua and Syria. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 1, 2017

Where are all the writers, advisors, insiders, analysts who promised us Ivanka Jared would stop daddy from abandoning Paris Accord? — Baratunde (@baratunde) June 1, 2017

Nero fiddled while rome burned — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 1, 2017

There has never in US history been such a destructive megalomaniac in the WH. Thank you to US press and other numbskulls who put him there. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 1, 2017