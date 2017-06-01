Refresh for updates Hollywood wasted no time responding to President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate accord. Filmmaker Michael Moore called it a “crime against humanity,” and David Linde, the CEO of Participant Media – producers of An Inconvenent Sequel – called it a “blow to our collective ability to fight the climate crisis in time.”
Leonardo DiCaprio urged his twitter followers (and, in a lengthier Instagram post) to take action, Elon Musk followed through through on his pledge to quit Trump’s advisory CEO councils, and Alec Baldwin warned that the world will “shun us.”
Here’s a sampling of responses – and we’ll include dissenters – beginning with Linde’s written statement, followed by Inconvenient Sequel‘s Al Gore. Refresh for updates.
David Linde, CEO, Participant Media
“Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a blow to our collective ability to fight the climate crisis in time.
But there is an incredible momentum towards solutions to the climate crisis – new technologies exist and are being deployed, overwhelming public support exists for climate action, markets are rewarding clean energy, and of course, global political leaders outside the U.S. will maintain their course under the Paris Agreement.
No matter what happens, our job is to keep the momentum moving forward as quickly as we can, regardless of what stands in our path.”
Al Gore, Former Vice President
“Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action. It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will.
Civic leaders, mayors, governors, CEOs, investors and the majority of the business community will take up this challenge. We are in the middle of a clean energy revolution that no single person or group can stop. President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president; but no matter what he does, we will ensure that our inevitable transition to a clean energy economy continues.”
Today, the future livability of our planet was threatened by President Trump's careless decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before. For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging. Now, more than ever, we must be determined to solve climate change, and to challenge those leaders who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths. It is time for all of us to stand up, organize, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action. You can start by supporting these organizations on the front lines of this fight: 1. @NRDC_Org: nrdc.org 2. @indivisibleteam: indivisibleguide.com/act-locally 3. Resistance Manual: www.resistancemanual.org/Climate_/_Environment 4. Stand Up America: standupamerica.com/act 5. Take action on BeforeTheFlood.com/Act Photo c/o Creative Commons: David Everett Strickler
