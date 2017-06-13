Hollywood and Silicon Valley seem to have found common ground on an effort to attack online piracy.

Some 30 content creators — including all of the major TV network owners and digital powers led by Amazon, Netflix, and Hulu — unveiled today a global coalition called the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) that hopes to address what it calls “a continuing threat to creators, consumers, and the economy.”

The organization will tap members’ insights, as well as the MPAA’s “global antipiracy resources,” to help law enforcement officials attack content pirates.

Efforts could include filing civil litigation, collaborating with national content protection organizations, and forging “voluntary agreements with responsible parties across the internet ecosystem.”

Last year peer-to-peer distributors were responsible for about 5.4 billion downloads of pirated wide-release films and primetime television and VOD shows, ACE says.

In addition to the digital powers and network owners — CBS, Disney, Fox, and Comcast’s NBCUniversal — members include AMC Networks, BBC Worldwide, Bell Canada and Bell Media, Canal+ Group, Constantin Film, Foxtel, Grupo Globo, HBO, Lionsgate, MGM, Millennium Media, Paramount Pictures, SF Studios, Sky, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Star India, Studio Babelsberg, STX Entertainment, Univision Communications, and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Netflix General Counsel David Hyman says that although “we’re focused on providing a great consumer experience that ultimately discourages piracy, there are still bad players around the world trying to profit off the hard work of others. By joining ACE, we will work together, share knowledge, and leverage the group’s combined anti-piracy resources to address the global online piracy problem.”

MPAA CEO Chis Dodd says that the Hollywood trade group “has been the gold standard for antipiracy enforcement.” But it’s “proud to provide the MPAA’s worldwide antipiracy resources and the deep expertise of our antipiracy unit to support ACE and all its initiatives.”

Hollywood and Silicon Valley locked horns in 2011 when the MPAA supported legislation including the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) that would have given U.S. law enforcement agencies additional power to fight copyright infringers. The effort collapsed in 2012 after tech companies charged that the proposal would stifle free speech.