A bomb treat briefly interrupted last night’s Dead & Company concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Concert-goers were left confused — and some alarmed — when the Bowl went dark and the band was horridly rushed off the stage in the middle of a song during their second set.

Bomb-sniffing dogs were then brought onto the stage, but no explosives were found. The band returned after a brief intermission and played eight more songs.

“Last night, a performance at the Hollywood Bowl was briefly interrupted while on-site authorities investigated an unfounded bomb threat that was called in during the concert,” the Bowl said in a statement today. “Because the safety of our patrons is paramount, we immediately initiated a thorough search of the area that turned up no evidence validating the threat. Hollywood Bowl security always includes onsite law enforcement officers, explosive detection dogs and metal detectors at all entrances to the venue. The concert resumed without further incident.”