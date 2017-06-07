EXCLUSIVE: Hiram Garcia has been upped to president of production/film for Seven Bucks Prods., a company co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. He will oversee all film operations from development to release and will also produce. The executive has been with Seven Bucks since its inception in 2012 and has been collaborating with Johnson since his days with the WWE and as he transitioned into film with Scorpion King and Walking Tall.

Hiram Garcia’s credits with the production company include Paramount’s Baywatch, Universal’s Furious 7 and Fate of the Furious, Warner Bros.’ San Andreas and Central Intelligence and MGM’s Hercules.

In addition to his new role as production president, Hiram Garcia will continue to leverage studio and network partnerships and continue to produce and develop creative content for some of the company’s upcoming features including those at New Line Cinema — Rampage, Black Adam and Shazam! — and at Sony with the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, at Legendary with Skyscraper, at Universal with The Janson Directive, at MGM with Fighting With My Family and at Fox with the remake of Big Trouble in Little China.

In addition to his work on Seven Bucks’ film projects, the former production VP has been instrumental in growing Seven Bucks’ roster of TV projects which include HBO’s most watched half-hour series Ballers, HBO’s No. 1 stand-alone documentary special Rock and a Hard Place, Fuse’s Clash of the Corps and CNN’s wonderful series Soundtracks.

“At Seven Bucks, our motto is ‘always be the hardest worker in the room’ and Hiram has embodied that mantra from day one. We know that his efforts, creativity and leadership will help us continue to grow and deliver the transformative content our audience has come to expect,” said Seven Bucks co-founder Dwayne Johnson.

Since founding the company, Johnson and the Garcias have grown it into a multi-platform production company that produces original content for film, TV and emerging technologies. Hence, they also started Seven Bucks Digital Studios.

“The Seven Bucks enterprise has grown at such a rapid pace across all verticals of entertainment and that makes Hiram the perfect choice to take this role on. Not only has he been in the trenches with us from day one, but he’s also pushed the boundaries of every project we pursue. We could not be happier with the decision to appoint him President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions,” added Seven Bucks co-founder Dany Garcia.