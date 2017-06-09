The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that Meher Tatna has been elected President for the 2017-2018 year. She succeeds outgoing president Lorenzo Soria.

The group behind the Golden Globes also elected three other board members, Anke Hofmann, Ali Sar, and Janet Nepales, as vice president, treasurer, and executive secretary, respectively.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and to continue to work alongside my fellow international journalists as we approach the organization’s 75th anniversary,” said Tatna. “We have a renewed focus and energy to further support our philanthropic efforts, and we will remain true to our mission in recognizing and shining a light on great stories and performances leading up to, and during, the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.”

Tatna has been a member of the HFPA since 2002 and has served in its administration for the past 12 years, including as vice president (2015-2017), treasurer (2007-2009, 2013-2015), and executive secretary (2005-2007, 2009-2011). Tatna has previously written for various publications in India, and currently writes for Singapore daily, The New Paper.