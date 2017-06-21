EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at Hello Again, the film adaptation by Tom Gustafson (Mariachi Gringo) of composer-lyricist Michael John LaChiusa’s acclaimed 1994 musical. A new riff on La Ronde, the scandal-causing Arthur Schnitzler play from 1897 (first filmed by Max Ophüls in 1950 and subsequently by Roger Vadim with 1964’s Circle of Love and Otto Schenk with Der Reigen in 1973) about series of sexual assignations across boundaries of class and status that seem unrelated, at first, only to be revealed as something far more surprising.

La Chiusa’s rendering, first presented by Lincoln Center Theater, follows 10 fleeting love affairs across 10 periods in New York City history. The pursued becomes pursuer as they spin through daisy-chained vignettes that come together in one soulful circle.

SPEAKProductions

The ensemble cast features record-making six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, Emmy and Drama Desk nominee T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Cheyenne Jackson, SAG Award-winner and Grammy nominee Jenna Ushkowitz, Teen Choice Award-winner Tyler Blackburn, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk and Al Calderon. The screenplay is by Cory Krueckeberg.

The film was the closing night feature in Torino, Italy’s Lovers film Fest last night and will be making the rounds of film festivals through the summer. The film is repped by Ken DuBow. SPEAKproductions, in association with TBD Productions and Martian Entertainment. Let us know what you think.