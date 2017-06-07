Helen Hunt has been set to star in I See You, a Zodiac Picures horror thriller to be directed by Adam Randall (Netflix’s iBoy). Shooting on the pic will begin this summer in Cleveland.

The plot: Infidelity has put great strain on the Harper household as Greg, the lead investigator in a child abduction case which has brought into the spotlight a similar case from years past, struggles to find a way to forgive his well-heeled wife, Jackie (Hunt). As her guilt slowly gnaws away at her grip on reality, a malicious presence begins manifesting itself in their home, putting their young son in mortal danger. Devon Graye wrote the script.

Zodiac’s Matt Waldeck will produce and the company’s Ben Hecht will executive produce alongside Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher and Patrick Howson for Bankside Films, and Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films. CAA, which reps Hunt, packaged the film and will co-rep domestic sales with Bankside, which is also repping international.

The Oscar-winning Hunt, who co-starred on Fox’s event series Shots Fired this year, is next up on the big screen in Candy Jar apposite Christina Hendricks and the inspirational hoops drama Live Like Line.

Randall is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Casarotto & Associates.