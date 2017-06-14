Fox Searchlight Pictures, which has one of the best marketing and distribution teams in the industry right now, has just upped Heather Artis to senior VP of creative advertising. Since joining Fox Searchlight in 2011, Artis has co-produced AV campaigns for such films as Birdman, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Brooklyn, 12 Years a Slave, The Descendants and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Prior to her studio tenure, Artis spent more than a decade on the agency side working on everything from Disney/Pixar’s Finding Nemo and The Incredibles to Searchlight’s Little Miss Sunshine. Artis’ promotion was announced today by another top exec, Larry Baldauf, executive VP of Marketing Larry Baldauf.

“Heather Artis has helped to create some of our most innovative campaigns, and is an invaluable member of Larry’s outstanding creative team. Together they have pushed Searchlight’s marketing campaigns to new heights,” says Fox Searchlight Pictures President Nancy Utley.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Fox Searchlight family. From the caliber of people I get to work with every day, to the quality of films we strive to champion, the bar is set high and we all aim to exceed it together. I appreciate the confidence Larry, Nancy and Steve Gilula have placed in me in this new and elevated role and am excited for the challenges ahead,” says Artis.

Next up on the slate is Step and Patti Cake$ with Battle of the Sexes starring Steve Carell and Emma Stone coming on Sept. 22.