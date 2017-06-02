HBO’s teaser trailer for the Duplass Brothers’ upcoming anthology series Room 104 doesn’t give much away in terms of plot, but offers what seems a pretty clear sense of the show’s bonkers mood and eccentric approach. Set in a single room of an American hotel (hence the title), Room 104 tells a different story in each of its 12 weeks as guests check in and out.

From what we could make out, the guest book includes a couple Mormon missionaries, a dorky kid in a bath towel cape, a Santa Claus, an passionate elderly couple and James Van Der Beek dancing around in a tux.

The half-hour Room 104, from Mark and Jay Duplass, premieres at 11:30 PM July 28 on HBO.

The lengthy list of the show’s actors includes Hugo Armstrong, Davie-Blue, Melonie Diaz, Jay Duplass, Veronica Falcon, Adam Foster, Ellen Geer, Keir Gilchrist, Philip Baker Hall, Sarah Hay, Poorna Jagannathan, Orlando Jones, Ethan & Gavin Kent, Amy Landecker, Konstantin Lavysh, Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris, Keta Meggett, Natalie Morgan, Ross Partridge, Karan Soni, Dendrie Taylor, Tony Todd, Will Tranfo, James Van Der Beek, Mae Whitman and Nat Wolff.

Directors will include Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, Patrick Brice, Marta Cunningham, Doug Emmett, Megan Griffiths, Dayna Hanson, Chad Hartigan, Ross Partridge, Sarah Adina Smith and So Yong Kim. Writers are Xan Aranda & Ross Partridge, Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, Mark Duplass, Dayna Hanson, Carson Mell and Ross Partridge.

Take a look at the clip above.