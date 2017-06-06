HBO has put in development Brown Girls, a comedy series based on the OpenTV web series, which debuted on Elle.com in February.

The duo behind the breakout web series, writer Fatimah Asghar and director Samantha Bailey, also will shepherd the TV adaptation as writer/executive producer and director/executive producer, respectively.

Brown Girls centers on a queer Pakistani-American writer and a commitment-phobic Black-American musician who rely on their friendship and sisterhood as they try to rise above their lives’ messiness in pursuit of their dreams. The project is not related to the Freeform comedy pilot of the same name.

Asghar and Bailey executive produce with MXN’s Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen and 3 Arts’ Jermaine Johnson.

Here is the first episode of the web series:

