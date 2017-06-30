Season 8 of CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 will be without two of its veteran cast members. Daniel Dae Kim, who played Chin Ho Kelly, and Grace Park (Kono Kalakaua) will not be returning for the eighth season.

CBS says fans will be updated on their characters in the season premiere on Friday, September 29.

“I will never forget meeting Daniel while still writing the pilot and being certain there was no other actor who I’d want to play Chin Ho Kelly,” said Peter Lenkov, executive producer. “Needless to say, Daniel has been an instrumental part of the success of Hawaii Five-0 over the past seven seasons and it has personally been a privilege to know him. Grace’s presence gave Hawaii Five-o a beauty and serenity to each episode. She was the consummate collaborator, helping build her character from Day 1. They will always be ohana to us, we will miss them and we wish them both all the best.

“We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace’s enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes,” CBS said in a statement. “They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…”

There had been questions as to whether Kim would return after his new medical drama, The Good Doctor, co-created with David Shore, was picked up to series. Kim is serving as executive producer on the show.