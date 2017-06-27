Hannah Emily Anderson and Brittany Allen, both set to appear in the upcoming Saw sequel Jigsaw, will star in Colin Minihan’s dark thriller What Keeps You Alive. The film pits a female married couple against one another during their one year anniversary. Martha MacIsaac (Superbad) and Joey Klein (12 Monkeys) round out the cast in the pic, which is produced by Kurtis David Harder, Chris Ball, Ben Knechtel and Minihan with financing from Digital Interference. Allen is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency, while Anderson is with Gersh. Minihan, who is coming off the North American premiere of It Stains The Stands Red at the LA Film Festival, is repped by ICM.

Susan Shacter

Actor Antonio Marzial is set for Craig Johnson written-directed comedy Alex Strangelove for Netflix. Produced by Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films, the pic centers on high school senior Alex Strangelove’s quest to lose his virginity with his girlfriend, made all the more awkward by his struggle to identify and declare his sexuality. Marzial is concurrently shooting an eight-episode arc on the Netflix series Altered Carbon with Joel Kinnaman and James Purefoy, which is based on Richard K. Morgan’s best-selling book series. He’s signed with UTA, Anonymous and Lisa King in Canada.