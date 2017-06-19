If Carrie Coon wins the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama, it will add one win to the tally both of HBO and FX. In an unprecedented move, the TV Critics Association announced this morning amid its list of nominees what the org is calling a “double nomination” for Coon’s performances in HBO’s The Leftovers and in FX’s Fargo.

Coon’s nom is one of two noms overall for Leftovers, and also one of two for Fargo. Complicating matters for FX, Coon is competing for the win against both stars of Feud: Bette And Joan, Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. Will be interesting to see at which table Coon sits during the non-televised trophy show August 5 during TCA’s annual summer confab in late July/early August.

Battling Coon for that category win: Sterling K. Brown, of NBC’s This Is Us; Claire Foy, of Netflix’s The Crown; HBO’s Little Big Lies star Nicole Kidman; aforementioned Feud: Bette And Joan stars Lange and Sarandon; and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss.

In a wild political season, Jake Tapper’s CNN program The Lead is the only “traditional” news program up for best news/info program. Tapper competes against Samantha Bee’s TBS show Full Frontal, and John Oliver’s HBO program Last Week Tonight, as well as Showtime’s Anthony Weiner docu Weiner, BBC America’s Planet Earth II, and ESPN’s O.J.: Made In America.

Meanwhile, Showtime’s political docu-series The Circus is competing in the reality programming derby. For that win, it battles PBS’ The Great British Baking Show, ABC’s Shark Tank, and CBS’ Survivor: Game Changers – CBS’ only TCA nomination – as well as Netflix’s The Keepers, and A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath.

For a second consecutive year, HBO is in the lead with 12 nominations; FX has 11; Netflix has 10; NBC has seven. Dystopian opus The Handmaid’s Tale’s netted Hulu its first-ever TCA Awards nominations, four in all.

ABC and PBS have three noms; Amazon, Disney and Showtime each have two; and A&E, AMC, BBC America, CBS, CNN, ESPN, and TBS head into the competish with one nom apiece.

Handmaid’s Tale’s four noms makes it a top nom-getter in this year’s derby, joining NBC’s This Is Us and FX’s Atlantas.

HBO’s Big Little Lies, FX’s Feud, Netflix’s Stranger Things, NBC’s The Good Place and Netflix’s The Crown all clocked three noms. FC’s Fargo tallied two as did Amazon’s Fleabag, Netflix’s Master Of None, HBO’s final season of The Leftovers, and that network’s Veep.

Here is TCA Awards complete list of nominees, feting the 2016-2017 TV season:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us,” NBC

Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers” & “Fargo,” HBO & FX

Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Netflix

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None,” Netflix

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place,” NBC

Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO

Issa Rae, “Insecure,” HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag,” Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” TBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO

“The Lead With Jake Tapper,” CNN

“O.J.: Made in America,” ESPN

“Planet Earth II,” BBC America

“Weiner,” Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

“The Circus,” Showtime

“The Great British Baking Show,” PBS

“The Keepers,” Netflix

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” A&E

“Shark Tank,” ABC

“Survivor: Game Changers,” CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Doc McStuffins,” Disney Junior

“Elena of Avalor,” Disney Channel

“Odd Squad,” PBS

“Sesame Street,” HBO

“Speechless,” ABC

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Atlanta,” FX

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Fargo,” FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” Netflix

“The Night Of,” HBO

“Wizard of Lies,” HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul,” AMC

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Americans,” FX (2015 & 2016 Winner in Category)

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Atlanta,” FX

“black-ish,” ABC (2016 Winner in Category)

“Fleabag,” Amazon

“Master of None,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“Veep,” HBO

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Atlanta,” FX

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“The Leftovers,” HBO

“This Is Us,” NBC

NOMINATIONS BY NETWORK

HBO – 12

FX – 11

Netflix – 10

NBC – 7

Hulu – 4

ABC – 3

PBS/PBS KIDS – 3

Amazon – 2

Disney Channel/Disney Junior – 2

Showtime – 2

A&E – 1

AMC – 1

BBC America – 1

CBS – 1

CNN – 1

ESPN – 1

TBS – 1

NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM

(denotes shows with more than one nomination)

“Atlanta,” FX – 4

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu – 4

“This Is Us,” NBC – 4

“Big Little Lies,” HBO – 3

“Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX – 3

“Stranger Things,” Netflix – 3

“The Good Place,” NBC – 3

“The Crown,” Netflix – 3

“Fargo,” FX – 2

“Fleabag,” Amazon – 2

“Master Of None,” Netflix – 2

“The Leftovers,” HBO – 2

“Veep,” HBO – 2