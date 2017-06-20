Surprising news just now from Lucasfilm, which just posted online that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and the company have parted ways on their Star Wars stand-alone movie centered on Han Solo due to creative differences. Despite the change, the company is sticking to the Memorial Day (May 25) 2018 release date for the film via Disney. Here’s the post:

The Untitled Han Solo film will move forward with a directorial change. “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” stated Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The untitled Han Solo film remains scheduled for a May 2018 release.

Disney

The stand-alone movie officially began principal photography in February at London’s Pinewood Studios, with Alden Ehrenreich starring in the origin story about the Star Wars character made famous by Harrison Ford. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca also star.

Written by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, the film was set to cover events in Han Solo’s life that took place prior to his appearance in 1977’s Star Wars. Lucasfilm already has the Star Wars Expanded Universe line of books and comics featured several novels about the scoundrel’s younger days. It has since been rebranded as Star Wars Legends. The film is the second in the Star Wars stand-alone franchise that began with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

This movie has long been expected to be titled Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (and that is already branded and known by fans), but Disney and Lucasfilm are still saying the film is untitled.

Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with Kiri Hart, Susan Towner and Will Allegra co-producers and Lawrence Kasdan and Jason McGatlin executive producers.