AMC has slotted Saturday, August 19, 9 PM for the two-hour premiere of the fourth and final season of its period drama series Halt and Catch Fire.

Bob Mahoney/AMC

Created by Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, Halt and Catch Fire chronicles the tech industry and the birth of the Internet in the 1980s and early 1990s. The final season will see the characters navigating the early days of the Internet and web browsers, pondering their destinies both personally and professionally, while the competitive nature of the tech world continues to complicate and affect their relationships.

Lee Pace stars as Joe MacMillan, Mackenzie Davis as Cameron Howe, Scoot McNairy as Gordon Clark, Kerry Bishé as Donna Clark and Toby Huss as John Bosworth. AMC also recently announced that Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky will recur as Dr. Katie Herman, Chief Ontologist–a crucial role in this season’s central business ventures.

Cantwell and Rogers executive produce and co-showrun.