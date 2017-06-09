Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky has signed on for a recurring role in the fourth and final season of AMC’s period drama series Halt and Catch Fire.

Chlumsky will play Dr. Katie Herman, Chief Ontologist, a crucial role in this season’s Search business venture.

Halt and Catch Fire chronicles the tech industry and the birth of the Internet in the 1980s and early 1990s. Chlumsky will join stars Lee Pace as Joe MacMillan, Mackenzie Davis as Cameron Howe, Scoot McNairy as Gordon Clark, Kerry Bishé as Donna Clark and Toby Huss as John Bosworth.

In the final season, characters will navigate the early days of the Internet as they search for answers, both personally and professionally, while the competitive nature of the tech world continues to grow and affect their relationships.

“From day one on set Anna has brought a wonderful new energy to the show, that both complements and somehow even further elevates the work of our core ensemble. Anna brings a remarkable depth of personal experience and intention to this role, and we feel incredibly lucky to add an actress of her caliber to our palette even as we bring the series-long story of ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ to a close,” says Christopher C. Rogers creator and showrunner.

“We are huge fans of Anna and are honored that she’s become part of the HALT family as it enters its final chapter,” adds Christopher Cantwell, also a creator and showrunner. “She’s transformed the character of Katie into something truly special, and it’s quite a privilege to have such incredible talent bring this integral role to life. We can’t wait to share her work this season with our viewers.”

Chumsky has received four consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations for her role as Amy Brookheimer in HBO’s hit comedy series Veep. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Liebman Entertainment.