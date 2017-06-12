Universal Pictures and Blumhouse’s new thriller, previously titled Half to Death will be released Friday, the 13th (in Oct. of this year) under the new name Happy Death Day. The film is about a college student (Jessica Rothe) who relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity. The film was directed by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and written by Scott Lobdell and Landon.

Another similar film in the genre going out wide that weekend include the psychological thriller-horror film mother! written and directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Domhnall Gleeson, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer.