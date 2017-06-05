The hackers who posted episodes of the upcoming season of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black and threatened to do the same to networks like ABC, apparently has struck again. Eight episodes of ABC’s summer series Steve Harvey’s Funderdome have apparently been posted on the torrent site The Pirate Bay ahead of its season premiere this weekend.

It’s still unknown whether a group or an individual is behind the hacks, but the entity known as The Dark Overlord posted a message today announcing the Harvey episodes were online:

Hello, this is thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) here to deliver a message. Time to play another round. We’re following through on our threats as we always do. We firmly believe that honesty and determination are the two most important factors of any business. If you prefer your meat bloody, we’re serving it bloody as can be: We’re bringing another piece from from the world of unaired mainstream media content: ABC’s “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome”. Below you will find links to download the new content:

ABC has not responded to requests for comment, but The Dark Overlord in April posted the OITNB episodeswhen Netflix refused to pay a ransom. The hacker is thought to have stolen those episodes from a Hollywood post-production facility last year.

The group later claimed to have episodes of series from ABC, CBS, IFC, Fox, NatGeo and others. On Friday’ he signaled ABC might be next:

American Broadcasting Company may be up next, ladies and gentlemen. — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) June 2, 2017

Steve Harvey’s Funderdome is a seed-funding competition reality series that features two aspiring inventors going head-to-head to win over a live studio audience to fund their ideas, products or companies. It premieres Sunday, June 11 at 9 PM.

In an unrelated case last month, hackers claimed to have stolen a digital copy of ABC parent Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and threatened to release it online in increments if their demands for an enormous amount of Bitcoin weren’t met. Disney said it was working with the FBI and made it clear it would not pay, and chairman and CEO Bob Iger later said he believes that threat was a hoax. “To our knowledge we were not hacked,” he told Yahoo Finance.