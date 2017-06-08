“I used to believe that people determined their own lives. Yet there’s one force more powerful than free will. Our desires.” Those words from Naomi Watts’ character Jean Holloway, a well-to-do, yet conflicted Manhattan therapist.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the ten-part psychological thriller debuting June 30 worldwide.

Over the course of 10 episodes, Jean (Watts) begins she begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people closely connected to the patients that walk through her door every day. As the borders of her professional life and personal fantasies become blurred, she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds for her and those around her.

In addition to Watts, Gypsy also stars Billy Crudup as Jean’s husband Michael Holloway, Sophie Cookson as Sydney, Lucy Boynton as Jean’s patient Allison, Poorna Jagannathan as Jean’s coworker, Karl Glusman as Jean’s patient Sam, and Melanie Liburd as Michael Holloway’s assistant.

Gypsy was penned by Hollywood newcomer, Lisa Rubin. The series was filmed in New York and is directed by Fifty Shades Of Grey‘s Sam Taylor Johnson among others.

Gypsy is produced by Working Titles’ Liza Chasin, Lisa Rubin, Naomi Watts and Rudd Simmons. The series is produced by Universal Television for Netflix.