Saban Films has acquired the Antonio Banderas-starring film Gun Shy for theatrical release. The film, directed by Simon West and previously titled Salty, will be released on Sept. 8 this year.

Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace, Oblivion) also stars in the actioner written by Toby Davies and Mark Haskell Smith. West and Jib Polhemus produced under the Simon West Productions banner alongside Harry Stourton. The film was adapted from the novel also written by Smith and follows Turk Henry (Banderas) as an aging mid-level rock star whose supermodel wife (Kurylenko) is suddenly kidnapped while they are vacationing in Chile. Accustomed to his superstar lifestyle and lacking basic life-skills, Turk finds himself perplexed in having to navigate the back alleys of Santiago and South American jungles in order to save his wife from the renegades.

Saban Films also recently acquired the hJohn Travolta starring Speed Kills and the Ethan Hawke Action/Thriller 24 Hours to Live at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal for Gun Shy on behalf of Saban Films, with London-based Carnaby International handling worldwide rights.