EXCLUSIVE: An old Grey’s Anatomy favorite is coming back for a visit. Kim Raver, who was a series regular on the ABC medical drama in Seasons 6-8, is set to return to the show for a guest arc on the upcoming 14th season. She will reprise her role as Dr. Teddy Altman, the former head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital.

Courtesy of Gersh

The last time we saw Teddy, she was dramatically fired from Seattle Grace by old friend and one-time crush Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in the Season 8 finale, written by Grey’s Anatomy creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes, so she would take her dream Chief job at MEDCOM.

Ir’s a busy time for 24 alumna Raver who also just signed on for a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan where she also will be playing a surgeon.

Raver is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.