Less than six months after she joined MSNBC from Fox News Channel, Greta van Susteren has parted ways with the cable news outlet. The former host of For the Record tweeted the news today.

I am out at MSNBC – — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017

Van Susteren’s final show aired Wednesday. She joined MSNBC in January after a 14-year run at Fox News Channel. At MSNBC, she was host of For The Record, which aired weeknights at 6 PM, but the show never gained much traction. Deadline has confirmed Ari Melber will be taking over Van Susteren’s time slot as early as next week. Melber currently hosts The Point on Sundays at 5 PM on MSNBC.

Van Susteren exited Fox News last September. No details were made available on her departure at the time, but sources close to the situation told Deadline it was due to a “financial disagreement” – which means contract talks stalled.

MSNBC during the second quarter scored an average of 1.637 million primetime total viewers and 389K news demo viewers, second in both metrics to Fox News but up 86% and 78%, respectively, in year-over-year ratings. Its The Rachel Maddow Show finished Q2 as the most-watched cable news program in the key 25-54 news demo.

Last month, the cable news network finalized a contract for Lawrence O’Donnell for his 10 PM ET show The Last Word.