‘Greenleaf’: OWN’s Megachurch Drama Gets Season 2B Premiere Date

It’s been more nearly two months since the midseason finale of OWN’s Greenleaf, and now the cable net has set mid-August for its return. The drama starring Merle Dandridge, Keith David and Lynn Whitfield focuses on the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful.

OWN has set a two-night premiere for the first two of the remaining Season 2 episodes, which bow at 10 PM August 15 and 16. Lamman Rucker, GregAlan Williams and Lovie Simone also star in the series, with Jason Dirden, Sean Dominic, Roshon Fegan and Oprah Winfrey recurring.

Produced by Lionsgate, Greenleaf is executive produced by Winfrey, Craig Wright and Clement Virgo.

