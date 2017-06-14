The PGA has teamed with the major studios to launch a Green Production Guide designed to create sustainable working environments. Studios taking part in the project include Disney, Amblin Partners, 20th Century Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros.

The PGA says the guide was developed from research gathered from several sustainable studio projects including The Fate Of The Furious, Fifty Shades Darker, Jason Bourne, War For The Planet Of The Apes, Daddy’s Home, Legion, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Blacklist, Beauty And The Beast, Black-ish, Quantico, and Pretty Little Liars.

“The most effective way to advance sustainable production is to align best practices,” said PGA Green chair Marijo Winkler. “So the PGA collaborated closely with our studio partners in creating this resource. Together, we are proud to share our combined tools and knowledge via our public Green Production Guide website, which any production may access for free.”

The guide includes a production environmental accounting report, which can be used to calculate a production’s carbon footprint; an environmental action checklist; a searchable database of more than 2000 recommended eco-vendors; and a link to the Environmental Media Association, which honors productions for their sustainability efforts.

Check out the guide here.