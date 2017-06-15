EXCLUSIVE: Angus MacLachlan’s Abundant Acreage Available, coming off its premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival where it won the Best Screenplay Award in the U.S. Narrative Competition, was just acquired by Gravitas Ventures for theatrical and on-demand release this fall. Martin Scorsese was the executive producer for the film from MacLachlin (Junebug), who wrote, produced and directed.

Gravitas Ventures

Abundant Acreage Available is about grown siblings coming to terms with the transitory nature of life, and what we regard as property. Kate Churchill (Spotlight) also produced the film and the other executive producer is Jeanne Hagerty (Enlighten Up!).

The film, specifically, unravels the story of Tracy (Amy Ryan) and Jesse (Terry Kinney), who are reeling from their father’s recent passing on their North Carolina tobacco farm. Their quiet and simple existence is unexpectedly disrupted by the arrival of three mysterious brothers, camping on their land and possessing a surprising connection to their family. The two sets of siblings are set on a direct collision course that will change all of their lives, for better or for worse.

The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector, director of acquisitions for Gravitas Ventures, and by Gersh’s Jay Cohen on behalf of the filmmakers. MacLachlan is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.