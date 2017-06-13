Matt Long (Mad Men, Private Practice) and Lauren Weedman (Hung, Looking) have booked recurring roles opposite Nick Nolte of season 2 of Epix comedy series Graves, from Lionsgate TV.

After a year of public protests against his Presidential legacy, Season 2 finds former President Richard Graves (Nolte) turning inward in search of the man he used to be before he was President. This journey is compounded by the arrival of his first grandchild, thanks to daughter Olivia (Heléne Yorke) and a new revelation about his son, Jeremy (Chris Lowell). Graves’s journey coincides with wife Margaret’s (Sela Ward) Senate campaign, as the former First Lady attempts to build her own political legacy at the exact moment that her husband is tearing his down; and his assistant, Isaiah Miller’s (Skylar Astin) search for new direction after taking a bullet for the President in the Season 1 finale.

Long will play Jesse Enright, the movie star playing Richard Graves in the biopic of his life. Weedman is Bonnie Clegg, Maggie’s (Ward) white trash Texas cousin who comes out of the woodwork to badmouth Margaret to the press.

Season 2 is currently in production in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM.

Long’s most recent credits include a series regular roles on Syfy’s Helix and key recurring roles on ABC’s Private Practice and AMC’s Mad Men. He’s repped by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Weedman is known for her series regular role on HBO’s dramedy Looking and the recurring role of “Horny Patty” on Hung. Her other credits include True Blood, Curb Your Enthusiasm and New Girl, among others. She’s repped by UTA and Rise Management.