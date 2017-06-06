EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Bisset is set to guest and Sarah Baker to recur in Season 2 of Graves, the first original comedy from Epix. The Lionsgate series has begun production in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM, with an eye toward a premiere later this year.

Epix

After a year of public protests against his presidential legacy, Season 2 finds former President Richard Graves (Nick Nolte) turning inward in search of the man he used to be before he was commander-in-chief. His journey is compounded by the arrival of his first grandchild, thanks to daughter Olivia (Heléne Yorke), and a new revelation about his son, Jeremy (Chris Lowell). Graves’s journey coincides with wife Margaret’s (Sela Ward) Senate campaign, as the former first lady attempts to build her own political legacy at the exact moment that her husband is tearing his down, and his assistant, Isaiah Miller’s (Skylar Astin) search for new direction after taking a bullet for the president in the Season 1 finale.

Bisset will play Diana Scott, President Graves’ brilliant and wry first wife, the Jane Wyman to Graves’ Ronald Reagan. A political activist and college professor, she was Graves’ first love during an all-but-forgotten period of his life — his politically idealistic 20s. Baker is set to recur as Becky Keegan, an old school friend who Olivia reconnects with at her baby shower, discovering to her horror that she bullied Becky ruthlessly in high school. Becky, an impressive mother and homemaker, eventually comes to be Olivia’s guide on how to be a good mom.

Callie Hernandez returns as Samantha, and Adam Goldberg and Spencer Grammer joined the series last month as recurrings for Season 2.

Repped by APA, Bisset’s recent credits include features The Last Film Festival, Miss You Already and starring opposite Gérard Depardieu in Welcome to New York. She won a Golden Globe for the 2013 BBC miniseries Dancing on the Edge, one of five Globes noms in her career. Baker, repped by Pakula/King & Associates and 3 Arts Entertainment, recently guested on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and recurred on Great News and Big Little Lies. She next appears in Amazon’s sci-fi anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and the Melissa McCarthy-Ben Falcone feature Life of the Party.