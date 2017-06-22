Joanna Sanchez (The League, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is set for a recurring role opposite Nick Nolte of season 2 of Epix comedy series Graves, from Lionsgate TV. After a year of public protests against his Presidential legacy, Season 2 finds former President Richard Graves (Nolte) turning inward in search of the man he used to be before he was President. Sanchez will play Julia Martinez, the Graves’ new housekeeper, with a dry sense of humor and ‘been there, done that’ attitude. Compared to her previous employers (a high-profile Democrat), the Graves’ family drama is a walk in the park. Sanchez is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Victor Turpin has joined the Season 3 cast of NBC police drama series Shades of Blue in a recurring role. Shades of Blue stars Jennifer Lopez as a charismatic single mother and resourceful Brooklyn detective and Ray Liotta as her lieutenant who often leads the team to step outside the limitations of the law. Turpin will play Enrique, a Colombian dirtbag and the son of a wealthy member of a drug cartel. Turpin’s TV credits include Happily Divorced and See Dad Run and features Killing Hasselhoff and upcoming Greenlight. He’s repped by Pantheon and Kerner Management Associates.