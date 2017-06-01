The Pittsburgh Penguins won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals 4-1 over the Nashville Predators on NBC Sports Network but on the Big 4 last night Gordon Ramsay was the big player with back-to-back premieres.

Taking over the night that is usually dominated by Empire, the often-explosive chef was back with an eighth season of MasterChef (1.0/5) and the debut of his new The F Word with Gordon Ramsay (1.1/5). Though FOX won this Empire-less Wednesday, the results were a bit mixed for our Gordon. Facing only NBC’s Little Big Shots (1.2/6) in an encore 8 PM slot, the return of MasterChef took a 17% hit among adults 18-49 from its Season 7 launch on a much more competitive June 1 last year.

However, with family cook-offs and some help from Snoop Dogg, Kevin Spacey and a visit from Beat Shazam host Jamie Foxx, the live East Coast opener of Ramsay’s latest FOX show actually improved on its MasterChef lead-in. The 9 PM debut of The F Word was up 10% over vet MasterChef’s return, a win in any book.

Overall Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.1/5 rating but NBC took the viewership top spot with 4.74 million sets of eyeballs.

CBS, ABC and the CW were all encores on Wednesday but NBC put some comedy in the field to get that audience. Now playing mid-week for the summer, the Steve Harvey hosted Little Big Shots was down a tenth from its last originals of May 14, a Sunday. The Season 3 premiere of The Carmichael Show at 9PM (0.9/4) was down a tenth from its Season 2 debut at 10 PM on March 9, 2016. However, that demo result is even with the Season 2 average the piercing show achieved and is up 125% from its Season 2 finale of May 29 last year. A second Carmichael Show at 9:30 PM snagged a 0.8/3 among the 18-49s.

Of course, it will be a very different landscape tonight as Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals takes the court on ABC.