Andy Mientus (Smash) is set as a series regular opposite Leven Rambin and Chris Noth in Gone, a 12-episode procedural drama series for NBCUniversal International Studios, Germany’s RTL and France’s TF1.

Created by Matt Lopez based on Chelsea Cain’s novel One Kick, Gone tells the fictional story of Kit “Kick” Lannigan (Rambin), survivor of a famous child-abduction case, and Frank Booth (Noth), the FBI agent who rescued her. Determined never to fall victim again, Kick trains in martial arts and the use of firearms. She finds her calling when Booth persuades her to join a special task force he created dedicated to solving abductions and missing persons cases. Mientus will play James, Kick’s close friend and a skilled hacker. When his family found out he was gay he was kicked out at as a teenager. While living on the street he was abducted and, like Kick, was rescued by Frank.

Mientus, who played Kyle Bishop on NBC’s Smash, has recurred on The Flash and Chasing Life. He’s repped by Soffer / Namoff Entertainment.