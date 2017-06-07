Warner Bros’ DC tentpole Wonder Woman continued its winning ways tonight, taking the Best of Show prize at the 18th annual Golden Trailer Awards handed out at the Saban Theater. Warner Bros had a great night overall, leading studios with 26 awards among Warner Bros Pictures, New Line Cinema and HBO. Its animated The Lego Batman Movie won the most individual prizes with five.

Fox (including 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, FX, and FXX) won 15 statues, while Disney and Netflix won seven apiece. Mark Woollen & Associates was the top vendor with 10 wins, followed by AV Squad’s eight.

The Wonder Woman trailer, titled, “What She Is” from Open Road Entertainment and AV Squad,

won both the marquee Best of Show prize and Best Fantasy/Adventure Trailer. It was one of 115 categories across film, TV, video games and more. A total of 17 of the awards were handed out tonight onstage in the ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Of Show

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/AV Squad

Best Opening Weekend

Captain America: Civil War

Disney/ Marvel

Best Action

Baby Driver

Sony Pictures Entertainment, Create Advertising London

Best Animation/Family

The Lego Batman Movie

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet

Best Comedy

The House

New Line Cinema, mOcean

Best Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro

Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

Dunkirk

Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Best Fantasy/Adventure

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad

Best Horror

IT

New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

Manchester By The Sea

Amazon Studios/ Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

Logan

20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Trailer

Atomic Blonde

Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Best Teaser

Blade Runner: 2049

Warner Bros., Wild Card

Best Thriller

A Cure for Wellness

20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Golden Fleece

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Most Original Trailer

The Nice Guys

Warner Bros, Big Picture

Trashiest Trailer

Bad Santa 2

Broad Green Pictures, mOcean

Best Independent Trailer

(for film budget shot under $1 million)

Deep Water: The Real Story

Blackfella Films, The Trace House

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Atomic Blonde

Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Best Romance

The Light Between Oceans

DreamWorks, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Original Score

La La Land

Lionsgate Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing

Atomic Blonde

Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Best Trailer – No Movie

The Kill Team

Cornerstone, Intermission Film

Best Video Game Trailer

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Activision, gnet

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

I Am Not Your Negro

Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Action Trailer

Collide

Universum Film GmbH, Trailerhaus GmbH,

Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer

Loving Vincent

Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

David Brent: Life On The Road

eOne, The Editpool

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

I Am Bolt

Universal Pictures International, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

Lion

The Weinstein Company, Zealot

Best Foreign Graphics in a Trailer

Loving Vincent

Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

Evolution

IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Jawbone

Vertigo Releasing, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Raw

Focus World, Motive

Best Foreign Romance Trailer

My Cousin Rachel

Fox Searchlight Pictures, Create Advertising London

Best Foreign Teaser

Lady Macbeth

Altitude Film Entertainment, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

The Girl With All The Gifts

Saban Films, Picture Production Company

Best Foreign Trashiest Trailer

The Lure

Janus Films, Jump Cut

Golden Fleece Foreign

A Few Less Men

Studio Canal, The Solid State

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Evolution

IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

John Wick: Chapter 2

Lionsgate, AV Squad

Best Animation/Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Lego Batman Movie

Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Baywatch

Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

13th

Netflix, AV Squad

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Arrival

Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Doctor Strange

Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Train To Busan

Well Go USA Entertainment

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Moonlight

A24 Films, GrandSon

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Don’t Breathe

Screen Gems, The Refinery

Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Moonlight

A24 Films, GrandSon

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

La La Land

Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

La La Land

Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Sully: Miracle On The Hudson

Warner Bros., The Editpool

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2

Disney/ Marvel, Aspect

Best Teaser TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Sausage Party

Sony Pictures, Viacom Velocity

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Cure For Wellness

20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Video Game TV Spot

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Sony PlayStation, PlayStation Creative

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Lego Batman Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Assassin’s Creed

20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Sully: Miracle On The Hudson

Warner Bros., The Editpool

Best Action (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Narcos

Netflix, Transit

Best Animation / Family (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Simpsons

FX Networks, We Are Royale

Best Comedy (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Last Week Tonight

HBO, mOcean

Best Documentary (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Get Me Roger Stone

Netflix, Create Advertising Group

Best Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Big Little Lies

HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Stranger Things Season 1

Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Foreign (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

The Silent Valley

HBO Europe, Good Hands

Best Graphics (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

American Horror Story

FX Networks

Best Horror/Thriller (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Westworld

HBO, Motive

Best Independent (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Netflix, Create Advertising Group

Best Music (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Westworld

HBO, Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Original Score (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Better Call Saul S2

Netflix, Buddha Jones

Best Promo For A TV Network

Netflix Empowering Women

Netflix, mOcean

Best Sound Editing (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Legion

FX Network, Create Advertising Group

Best Voice Over (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

Designated Survivor

ABC Entertainment Marketing, In-House

Most Original (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)

American Horror Story

FX Networks

Best Action Poster

The Magnificent Seven

Sony, Ignition

Best Animation/Family Movie Poster

Pete’s Dragon

Walt Disney Studios, Cold Open

Best Billboard

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Comedy Poster

The Nice Guys

Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Documentary Poster

Lo And Behold

Magnolia Pictures, P+A

Best Drama Poster

Hacksaw Ridge

Lionsgate, LA

Best Fantasy/Adventure Poster

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Walt Disney Studios, LA

Best Foreign Poster

The Man Who Was Thursday

Picturesque Films, Good Hands

Best Horror Poster

Alien: Covenant

20th Century Fox, InSync Plus

Best Independent Poster

Moonlight

A24, InSync Plus

Best International Poster

Get Out

Universal Pictures, LA

Best Motion Poster

The Birth Of A Nation

Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive

Best Romance Poster

La La Land

Lionsgate, LA

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Poster

Wonder Woman

Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Teaser Poster

Kong: Skull Island

Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Thriller Poster

Split

Universal Pictures, LA

Best Video Game Poster

Halo Wars 2

343 Industries/ Microsoft Studios, Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Wildposts

Dr. Strange

Walt Disney Studios, LA

Most Original Poster

The Simpsons 600

FXX, LA

Trashiest Poster

Jon Glaser Loves Gear

truTV, BPG

Best Comedy TV Series Poster

The Simpsons 600

FX Network, The Refinery

Best Documentary/Reality TV Series Poster

American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson

FX Networks, Ignition

Best Drama/Action TV Series Poster

Big Little Lies

HBO, Leroy & Rose

Best Horror/Thriller TV Series Poster

Fight Of The Living Dead

YouTube Red, Cold Open

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Arrival

Paramount Pictures, M3 Creative

Most Innovative Advertising (for a TV Series/Streaming Series)

truTV

truTV and Movement Strategy

Most Innovative Advertising for a Video Game

Fantastic Contraption

Northway Games, kertgartner.com,

Most Innovative Advertising for a Brand/Product

The Tale of Thomas Burberry

Black Label Productions, Intermission Film

Best Viral Campaign

Rings

Paramount Pictures, Thinkmodo

Best TrailerByte for a Feature Film

The Lego Batman Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Best TrailerByte for a TV Series/Streaming Series

Fargo S3

FX, LA

Best pre-show Theatrical Advertising for a Brand

“Universe”

Dolby Laboratories, Dolby Laboratories

Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage

Paramount, Greenhaus GFX

Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series

Big Little Lies

HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Radio/Audio Spot

The Lego Batman Movie

Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Trailer for Book or Novel

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Warner Bros., Jax

Best Film Festival Poster

Madame Butterfly

Thunderbird Releasing, Picture Production Company

Best Film Festival Trailer

America’s Art Colony

Crash & Sue’s, Provincetown International Film Festival