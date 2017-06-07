Warner Bros’ DC tentpole Wonder Woman continued its winning ways tonight, taking the Best of Show prize at the 18th annual Golden Trailer Awards handed out at the Saban Theater. Warner Bros had a great night overall, leading studios with 26 awards among Warner Bros Pictures, New Line Cinema and HBO. Its animated The Lego Batman Movie won the most individual prizes with five.
Fox (including 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, FX, and FXX) won 15 statues, while Disney and Netflix won seven apiece. Mark Woollen & Associates was the top vendor with 10 wins, followed by AV Squad’s eight.
The Wonder Woman trailer, titled, “What She Is” from Open Road Entertainment and AV Squad,
won both the marquee Best of Show prize and Best Fantasy/Adventure Trailer. It was one of 115 categories across film, TV, video games and more. A total of 17 of the awards were handed out tonight onstage in the ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best Of Show
Wonder Woman
Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/AV Squad
Best Opening Weekend
Captain America: Civil War
Disney/ Marvel
Best Action
Baby Driver
Sony Pictures Entertainment, Create Advertising London
Best Animation/Family
The Lego Batman Movie
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet
Best Comedy
The House
New Line Cinema, mOcean
Best Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro
Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
Dunkirk
Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Best Fantasy/Adventure
Wonder Woman
Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad
Best Horror
IT
New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
Best Independent Trailer
Manchester By The Sea
Amazon Studios/ Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Music
Logan
20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet
Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Trailer
Atomic Blonde
Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Best Teaser
Blade Runner: 2049
Warner Bros., Wild Card
Best Thriller
A Cure for Wellness
20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Golden Fleece
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Most Original Trailer
The Nice Guys
Warner Bros, Big Picture
Trashiest Trailer
Bad Santa 2
Broad Green Pictures, mOcean
Best Independent Trailer
(for film budget shot under $1 million)
Deep Water: The Real Story
Blackfella Films, The Trace House
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Atomic Blonde
Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Best Romance
The Light Between Oceans
DreamWorks, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Original Score
La La Land
Lionsgate Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing
Atomic Blonde
Universal/Focus, AV Squad
Best Trailer – No Movie
The Kill Team
Cornerstone, Intermission Film
Best Video Game Trailer
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Activision, gnet
The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over
I Am Not Your Negro
Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign Action Trailer
Collide
Universum Film GmbH, Trailerhaus GmbH,
Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer
Loving Vincent
Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Comedy Trailer
David Brent: Life On The Road
eOne, The Editpool
Best Foreign Documentary Trailer
I Am Bolt
Universal Pictures International, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Drama Trailer
Lion
The Weinstein Company, Zealot
Best Foreign Graphics in a Trailer
Loving Vincent
Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Horror Trailer
Evolution
IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Jawbone
Vertigo Releasing, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Music Trailer
Raw
Focus World, Motive
Best Foreign Romance Trailer
My Cousin Rachel
Fox Searchlight Pictures, Create Advertising London
Best Foreign Teaser
Lady Macbeth
Altitude Film Entertainment, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Thriller Trailer
The Girl With All The Gifts
Saban Films, Picture Production Company
Best Foreign Trashiest Trailer
The Lure
Janus Films, Jump Cut
Golden Fleece Foreign
A Few Less Men
Studio Canal, The Solid State
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Evolution
IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
John Wick: Chapter 2
Lionsgate, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Lego Batman Movie
Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Baywatch
Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
13th
Netflix, AV Squad
Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Arrival
Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Doctor Strange
Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Train To Busan
Well Go USA Entertainment
Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Moonlight
A24 Films, GrandSon
Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Don’t Breathe
Screen Gems, The Refinery
Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Moonlight
A24 Films, GrandSon
Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
La La Land
Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
La La Land
Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Sully: Miracle On The Hudson
Warner Bros., The Editpool
Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Guardians Of The Galaxy 2
Disney/ Marvel, Aspect
Best Teaser TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Sausage Party
Sony Pictures, Viacom Velocity
Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Cure For Wellness
20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Video Game TV Spot
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Sony PlayStation, PlayStation Creative
Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Lego Batman Movie
Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Assassin’s Creed
20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet
Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Sully: Miracle On The Hudson
Warner Bros., The Editpool
Best Action (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Narcos
Netflix, Transit
Best Animation / Family (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Simpsons
FX Networks, We Are Royale
Best Comedy (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Last Week Tonight
HBO, mOcean
Best Documentary (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Get Me Roger Stone
Netflix, Create Advertising Group
Best Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Big Little Lies
HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Stranger Things Season 1
Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Foreign (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
The Silent Valley
HBO Europe, Good Hands
Best Graphics (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
American Horror Story
FX Networks
Best Horror/Thriller (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Westworld
HBO, Motive
Best Independent (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Netflix, Create Advertising Group
Best Music (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Westworld
HBO, Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Original Score (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Better Call Saul S2
Netflix, Buddha Jones
Best Promo For A TV Network
Netflix Empowering Women
Netflix, mOcean
Best Sound Editing (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Legion
FX Network, Create Advertising Group
Best Voice Over (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
Designated Survivor
ABC Entertainment Marketing, In-House
Most Original (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a series)
American Horror Story
FX Networks
Best Action Poster
The Magnificent Seven
Sony, Ignition
Best Animation/Family Movie Poster
Pete’s Dragon
Walt Disney Studios, Cold Open
Best Billboard
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Comedy Poster
The Nice Guys
Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Documentary Poster
Lo And Behold
Magnolia Pictures, P+A
Best Drama Poster
Hacksaw Ridge
Lionsgate, LA
Best Fantasy/Adventure Poster
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Walt Disney Studios, LA
Best Foreign Poster
The Man Who Was Thursday
Picturesque Films, Good Hands
Best Horror Poster
Alien: Covenant
20th Century Fox, InSync Plus
Best Independent Poster
Moonlight
A24, InSync Plus
Best International Poster
Get Out
Universal Pictures, LA
Best Motion Poster
The Birth Of A Nation
Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive
Best Romance Poster
La La Land
Lionsgate, LA
Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Poster
Wonder Woman
Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Teaser Poster
Kong: Skull Island
Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Thriller Poster
Split
Universal Pictures, LA
Best Video Game Poster
Halo Wars 2
343 Industries/ Microsoft Studios, Concept Arts, Inc.
Best Wildposts
Dr. Strange
Walt Disney Studios, LA
Most Original Poster
The Simpsons 600
FXX, LA
Trashiest Poster
Jon Glaser Loves Gear
truTV, BPG
Best Comedy TV Series Poster
The Simpsons 600
FX Network, The Refinery
Best Documentary/Reality TV Series Poster
American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson
FX Networks, Ignition
Best Drama/Action TV Series Poster
Big Little Lies
HBO, Leroy & Rose
Best Horror/Thriller TV Series Poster
Fight Of The Living Dead
YouTube Red, Cold Open
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
Arrival
Paramount Pictures, M3 Creative
Most Innovative Advertising (for a TV Series/Streaming Series)
truTV
truTV and Movement Strategy
Most Innovative Advertising for a Video Game
Fantastic Contraption
Northway Games, kertgartner.com,
Most Innovative Advertising for a Brand/Product
The Tale of Thomas Burberry
Black Label Productions, Intermission Film
Best Viral Campaign
Rings
Paramount Pictures, Thinkmodo
Best TrailerByte for a Feature Film
The Lego Batman Movie
Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit
Best TrailerByte for a TV Series/Streaming Series
Fargo S3
FX, LA
Best pre-show Theatrical Advertising for a Brand
“Universe”
Dolby Laboratories, Dolby Laboratories
Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence
xXx: Return Of Xander Cage
Paramount, Greenhaus GFX
Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series
Big Little Lies
HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Radio/Audio Spot
The Lego Batman Movie
Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Trailer for Book or Novel
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Warner Bros., Jax
Best Film Festival Poster
Madame Butterfly
Thunderbird Releasing, Picture Production Company
Best Film Festival Trailer
America’s Art Colony
Crash & Sue’s, Provincetown International Film Festival
