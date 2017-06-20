Global Artists Agency has promoted two of its trainees to talent agent. Saskia Delp-Kullock and Randal Gaines will continue the agency’s core focus on both international and mainstream talent, celebrating the individuality of each artist and their unique and diverse talents, GAA said.

Delp-Kullock and Gaines are homegrown trainees under founding members April Lim and Monica Barkett. Delp-Kullock was raised in Frankfurt, Germany, where she began her career as an international model and continued in the fashion industry for 12 years before joining the agency. Gaines studied business and finance at Morehouse College in Atlanta and interned for Principato-Young Entertainment.