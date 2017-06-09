Glenne Headly’s unexpected passing last night at age 63 came as she was in production on the upcoming Hulu comedy series Future Man. I hear she had filmed five episodes before her death, which will air as originally envisioned. Production on the series is expected to continue as scheduled while the show’s writers rework upcoming episodes in light of Headly’s death. I hear there are no plans for Headly’s role to be recast, so her character will have to be written off, similarly to the way CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles recently handled the passing of co-star Miguel Ferrer.

Heady played one of the leads in Future Man. The high-concept comedy, from executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Matt Tolmach, centers on Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson) a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humans after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion. Headly played Diane, Josh’s nurturing, ever-supportive mother who made it almost impossible for Josh to move out; she did all his cooking, cleaning, laundry and doted on him constantly.

Rogen and Hutcherson posted tributes to Headly following her sudden death.

Devastated to hear about Glenne Headly's passing. She was an amazing person. Incredibly talented. Incredibly kind. I will miss her. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 9, 2017

Future Man received a 13-episode series pickup by Hulu last fall for a premiere later this year. The streaming service issued a statement following Headly’s death.

We are shocked and deeply saddened by this terrible news. Glenne was a tremendous talent, and an even more extraordinary person. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones.

Future Man is produced by Sony Pictures Television, which also commented on Headley’s passing.