Glenne Headly’s unexpected passing last night at age 63 came as she was in production on the upcoming Hulu comedy series Future Man. I hear she had filmed five episodes before her death, which will air as originally envisioned. Production on the series is expected to continue as scheduled while the show’s writers rework upcoming episodes in light of Headly’s death. I hear there are no plans for Headly’s role to be recast, so her character will have to be written off, similarly to the way CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles recently handled the passing of co-star Miguel Ferrer.
Heady played one of the leads in Future Man. The high-concept comedy, from executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Matt Tolmach, centers on Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson) a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humans after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion. Headly played Diane, Josh’s nurturing, ever-supportive mother who made it almost impossible for Josh to move out; she did all his cooking, cleaning, laundry and doted on him constantly.
Rogen and Hutcherson posted tributes to Headly following her sudden death.
I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time. She was powerful and strong and hilarious. Her eyes brought to life so many amazing characters over the years and her love brought to life a beautiful family. I'm gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut. Grab onto those who make you feel loved. My heart is broken today and I can only imagine what those closest to her are going through. My broken heart goes out to all of you as well. This is a photo of my home. Kentucky. I love my family and friends so much. I hope you all feel it. With lead hearts we are going to celebrate the irreplaceable Glenne Headly. LOVE.
Future Man received a 13-episode series pickup by Hulu last fall for a premiere later this year. The streaming service issued a statement following Headly’s death.
We are shocked and deeply saddened by this terrible news. Glenne was a tremendous talent, and an even more extraordinary person. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones.
Future Man is produced by Sony Pictures Television, which also commented on Headley’s passing.
We are saddened by the sudden loss of Glenne Headly. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. She was an incredible talent and will be missed.
