Friends, fans and co-stars are paying tribute to Glenne Headly, including Steve Martin, who appeared with Headly in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. “Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly.”

Headly died last night at age 63. She was in production on the Hulu series Future Man.

“Pained to tears,” wrote friend Edward James Olmos.

Here’s a sampling of the responses to the actress’ passing.

Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 9, 2017

Terribly sad to learn of Glenne Headly passing. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 9, 2017

Glenne Headly was always GREAT. I had the honor of working with her, & am deeply saddened that she's gone. My thoughts are with her family — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) June 9, 2017

I'm heartbroken about my dear friend, Glenne Headly. I wish everyone could've spent a moment w her to feel her immense love & passion pic.twitter.com/pMDOkwgqDO — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) June 9, 2017

I am torn apart by the news that dearest Glenne Headly has passed. Pained to tears! Much to early! Rest In Peace my dearest #sosayweall! — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) June 9, 2017

Glenne Headly & I share a birthday. What a unique soul. This is too too sad. Sending love to Byron & Stirling. — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) June 9, 2017

Rest in Light Glenne Headly. pic.twitter.com/HSMpbzi1t4 — Callie Thorne (@calliopethorne) June 9, 2017

Terrible news about Glenne Headly. A fine actress and a good person. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 9, 2017

Dear #glenneheadly I will miss you my friend! The food, the laughs, the convos and your kindness #angel #villacapri pic.twitter.com/KTOGm2LKVM — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) June 9, 2017

Privileged to have worked with the fiercely passionate and effortlessly captivating Glenne Headly. My thoughts are with her family. — David Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) June 9, 2017

Such a loss! Dearest Glenne Headly was a wonderful actress & beautiful human being. I can’t believe this. My heart goes out to her family. https://t.co/Bc1bZDvJ9O — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) June 9, 2017