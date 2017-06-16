Emmy-winning Damages alum Glenn Close has been tapped to star in Amazon comedy pilot Sea Oak.

Written by George Saunders based on his short story, the genre-bending Sea Oak focuses on Aunt Bernie (Close) a meek working-class woman who dies tragically in a home invasion in her Rust Belt subsidized housing complex called Sea Oak. Compelled by sheer force of dissatisfaction, she comes back from the dead full of rage, determined to get the life she never had.

Saunders executive produces with Jonathan Krauss; Kier McFarlane and Lael Smith serve as co-exec producers.

Sea Oak marks Close’s first series regular role since her five-season run on Damages, which earned her two Emmy wins and four nominations for her role as Patty Hewes. The six-time Oscar nominee’s feature work includes Guardians of the Galaxy, Fatal Attraction, The Natural and The Big Chill.