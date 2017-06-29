Gillian Anderson would clearly like to see more gender equality in The X-Files’ writers room.

Following a report by TVLine that listed the writers for the upcoming 11th season of The X-Files, all of whom are men, Anderson pointed out that only two of the show’s 207 episodes were directed by women (and she directed one of those episodes).

“And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale,” Anderson wrote in a retweet of a Washington Post story about the gender disparity.

Anderson has won an Emmy and Golden Globe, and received multiple awards nominations for her role as Dana Scully on the Fox series.

The X-Files Season 11 will premiere on Fox in 2018.