“Mr. Moreweather! I’m sure you’re really busy, but I have a script I just know you’re gonna love,” an excited Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd) tells Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano) in a sneak peek clip from Epix’s upcoming original series Get Shorty, from MGM TV.

Based in part on the 1990 Elmore Leonard novel that became a 1995 film, the 10-episode original series follows Miles, a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood as a means to leave his criminal past behind and win back his recently estranged family. There, he meets Rick (Romano), a washed-up producer of low-quality films who’s desperately hanging on to the rungs of Hollywood relevancy and begrudgingly becomes Miles’ partner and guide through the maze of show business. Sean Bridgers, Lidia Porto, Megan Stevenson, Carolyn Dodd, Goya Robles and Lucy Walters also star.

Created for television by Davey Holmes (Shameless), Get Shorty is executive produced by Holmes and Emmy nominee Allen Coulter (Damages), who also directs the first episode. Adam Arkin (The Americans) directed three episodes of the series and also is a co-executive producer.

Get Shorty premieres at 10 PM Sunday, August 13, on Epix. Check out the video clip above.