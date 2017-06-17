Gersh senior managing partner Leslie Siebert will return to her alma mater Sunday to deliver the commencement speech at UCLA’s School of Communications.

The ceremony will be held in Royce Hall on Sunday, June 18 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Siebert graduated cum laude from UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications.

Siebert’s clients at Gersh include Allison Janney, Jeffrey Tambor, Catherine Keener, Kyle Chandler, Angela Bassett, Debra Messing, David Schwimmer, Madeleine Stowe, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Elizabeth Perkins, Archie Panjabi, Julia Ormond, John Corbett, Calista Flockhart, Sela Ward, Eric McCormack and Mandy Moore.

Today, director Ava DuVernay gave the commencement speech for the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. And last month, USC’s School of Cinematic Arts had NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer did the commencement speech honors.