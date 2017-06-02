With the memory of the Manchester concert bombing still fresh, police have shut down the Rock-am-Ring festival in western Germany “due to a terrorist threat.” Some 80,000 fans were evacuated, and Day 1 of the three-day event was canceled.

“The police have instructed us to interrupt the festival for the time being. Please go quietly toward the campgrounds,” per a translated tweet by organizers of the festival headlined by Germany’s Rammstein, local punk act Die Toten Hosen and Los Angeles hard rockers System of a Down.

Police said the mass exodus was orderly, and the festival at the Nürburgring race track near Mendig is expected to resume on Saturday.