The Los Angeles City Council today voted unanimously to approve the the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, George and Mellody Barnes’ $1.5 billion project to be built in Exposition Park next to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and USC, where Lucas went to film school.

When the L.A. site was chosen in January after overtures from Chicago and San Francisco, the museum board said the facility will generate more than 1,500 new construction jobs and 350-plus permanent jobs with no cost to taxpayers. The museum, designed by Ma Yansong of MAD Architects, will be 300,000 square feet and five stories tall.

The council vote was 14-0.

“People come to Los Angeles from all over the world to be inspired by art, and to see things they have only imagined become real through storytelling,” said Los Angeles Mayor Erik Garcetti. “The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will add another world-class institution to our city’s cultural landscape, and bring a breathtaking architectural jewel to Exposition Park. I am proud to have worked with George Lucas and Mellody Hobson to bring this incredible gift to Los Angeles — and I applaud the City Council for voting to approve a gem for South L.A. that will touch the lives of Angelenos and visitors for generations to come.”

The museum will house the Star Wars mogul’s personal art collection and his Hollywood memorabilia. Its website says the facility will “will present original work by world renowned and emerging artists, cutting-edge digital technologies, and daily film screenings in state-of-the-art theaters, as well as extraordinary educational opportunities for students of all ages.” It also “will feature a bold new architectural design and will be a one-of-a-kind gathering place to experience collections, films and exhibitions dedicated to the power of visual storytelling and the evolution of art and moving images.”