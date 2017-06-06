Deadline doesn’t usually do birth announcements, but this one, from George and Amal Clooney, was irresistible: “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

They might be kidding, but I can recall doing numerous long magazine pieces over the years with Clooney, when he was an unrepentant bachelor. Each time he made a stand on an issue, whether it was staging a TV Guide cover boycott when the mag wouldn’t put Eriq LaSalle on the cover, or calling Entertainment Tonight and Paramount to task on unsavory paparazzi tactics, or trying to rally studios to support Sony after its e-mails were hacked, I recall telling him his moral fiber would transfer well to fatherhood. He always demurred, saying he did not want to inflict his own baggage on any kids. Those who’ve watched Clooney live a glamorous movie life befitting an Oscar-winning star, producer and director might laugh a bit that at this point in his life he will be up to his elbows in dirty diapers, something his peers have put behind them. But Clooney will discover those comparably mundane rituals are now without their rewards.

Deadline extends best wishes to the couple and a couple of kids who are probably going to be very good looking.