Back in April, when National Geographic Channel announced a Second 2 renewal for its first scripted series, Genius, the network said that the subject for the anthology series’ second installment would be revealed during the June 20 Season 1 finale.

The plan has changed, and there will be no announcement tonight. Instead, Nat Geo is planning to make the reveal during a conference call with Genius executive producers Ron Howard and Ken Biller tomorrow, June 21. I hear the decision was made, at least in part, because the network and the producers didn’t want to take away from theSeason 1 finale.

Season one of Genius focused on physicist Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush and Johnny Flynn) and was based on Walter Isaacson’s book Einstein: His Life And Universe. It revealed how Albert became Einstein, exploring his achievements along with his volatile, passionate and complex personal relationships. Emily Watson co-starred as Einstein’s second wife — and first cousin — Elsa Einstein.

The anthology series, which portrays the the world’s greatest minds, is from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, Fox 21 Studios and OddLot Entertainment.

Showrunner/executive producer Ken Biller and executive producer Gigi Pritzker from Odd Lot are returning for Season 2. Imagine’s Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are also exec producers.